María Clara Ospina In 2022, the Constitutional Court approved abortion up to week 24 of gestation; In other words, he approved the murder, if you want to call it correctly, of a six-month-old unborn baby, when he is almost fully formed. In fact, few 24-week babies do not survive when […]

The entrance God help us! It was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook