“God will give us victory”: Elvia Milena in a massive women’s march

More than 15 thousand women from Cesar joined a massive march in support of the candidate for the Governor of Cesar, Elvia Milena Sanjuan. Between dances, joy, music and color, the women walked from the María Concepción Loperena flag plaza to the emblematic Alfonso López Plaza, where the candidate thanked the dedication and support for this great government project.

“If I became an unforgettable mayor for San Diegans, let me become an unforgettable governor for you. I count on everyone’s support and God will give us victory on October 29,” the candidate said to the crowd of people who cheered her.

During his speech, Sanjuán highlighted the four fundamental pillars of his commitment to continue the progress and social and economic development of the department of Cesar. In terms of education, he committed to building more than 300 new school classrooms and technological laboratories, as well as establishing the first bilingual public schools in the department.

In terms of health, he announced the construction of four new hospitals in Cesar with the aim of improving the quality and accessibility of health services. Likewise, he referred to the importance of taking advantage of Valledupar’s sports venues, inherited from the Bolivarian Games, to turn the city into a venue for national and regional games.

The candidate also emphasized the importance of continuing to work for the development of neighborhoods, referring to increasing investment in aqueducts and sewers through the implementation of the “Your Neighborhood on the Move” strategy. In addition, Sanjuán mentioned her commitment to assuming the Aqueduct Master Plan to optimize Valledupar’s drinking water and sewage system.

Regarding security, Sanjuán advocated for a fair decentralization of resources for the department of Cesar, as well as for the expansion of the police force and the implementation of constant and preventive strategies. Sanjuán, announced the delivery of 200 new motorcycles to the National Police during the first 365 days of his government.

In terms of road infrastructure, the candidate recognized the progress made in recent years, but reaffirmed her commitment to continue working on the development of this sector in the department. In addition, he announced projects such as the construction of the Malecón del Río Guatapurí in Valledupar and the reconstruction of Simón Bolívar Avenue, from the María Mulata roundabout to the Pedazo de Acordeón, to end the suffering of drivers and inhabitants of the city. .

In the social sphere, Sanjuán committed to integrating with all sectors, including the environment, culture and sports. Likewise, she highlighted her concern for eradicating mistreatment against women and promoting female participation in government, guaranteeing an equitable distribution of roles and responsibilities.

Within her government program El Cesar en Marcha, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, proposes implementing actions with a differential approach to contribute to the improvement of the conditions of women in their economic and social environment, among them, providing support to the family police stations of the municipalities in order to strengthen the fundamental rights of women victims of violence.

Manage the creation of the departmental Women’s Office and the commissions for women’s equality in all municipalities.

Link women in employment generation programs, through projects as an incentive for entrepreneurship to strengthen microenterprise and support the creation of the Departmental Women’s Advisory Council, as a mechanism for dialogue between women and women’s organizations, which facilitate participation active and permanent in the discussion of actions for the construction and implementation of public policies that guarantee the rights, interests and needs of this population in the department of Cesar.

Finally, the candidate, looking at the sky, asked for divine protection and wisdom, ensuring that she and her team are prepared to take on this great challenge.

