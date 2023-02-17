On the morning of February 16, my country’s first domestic civil aviation piston engine was successfully tested in Wuzhou.The success of the test flight has fully proved that the domestic civil aviation piston engine can fully meet the needs of modern civil aviation.

Moreover, the aircraft for this test flight is the CA42 model developed by China Electronics Technology Wuhu Diamond Aircraft Manufacturing Co., Ltd. In the past, all the engines equipped with this model relied on imports. Engine, this kind of “dual domestic” matching is the first time in China.

According to reports, test pilot Xu Yawen said after completing the test: “Today’s domestic engine test flight is very smooth, the engine parameters are working normally, the performance is stable, and the test target has been achieved. I am proud of the domestic engine!”

It is reported that the AEC2.0L aero-engine equipped in this flight test was independently developed and produced by Wuhu Diamond Aero-Engine Co., Ltd., with a maximum take-off power of 123.5 kilowatts and a maximum approved flight altitude of 18,000 feet. Stuck neck” problem.

It is worth noting that the AEC2.0L aero engine used in this experiment is also inextricably linked with Chery.

As early as last year, Chery announced the relevant parameters of the SQRD4D20 “aero engine”.And this engine is called AEC2.0L in Diamond Aerodynamics (Chery Holding Group also participates in Diamond Aerodynamics).