GODEGA. The fantasy in power? Yes, with Prosecco bars, like the one opened by Sandro Bottega a few days ago at London’s Stansted airport. But when you lack staff in the company, it happens that, as in the first half of this year, the turnover has to give up 10 million. In fact – it is the repeated alarm cry of the Bottega brothers, who manage the Bottega spa company of the same name in Bibano – “we are looking for at least 20 people, but no one shows up despite the unemployment rate being over 8%: maintenance workers, warehouse workers, forklift drivers , drivers, including oenologists and distillers, blowers, secretarial employees, simple or specialized workers ». Nobody shows up.

Not even, essentially, among the refugees from Ukraine; another appeal launched at the time by Sandro, in this case because very few males arrived, as they were drafted for the war. “The search for personnel – explains Bottega – gives disarming results: months and months to find people who have the competence, the will to work, the willingness to roll up their sleeves and, in the meantime, orders are lost and customers choose other paths in other countries, where companies are able to deliver on time and where respect for work is greater. In these first six months of the year we have had to give up over 10 million euros of orders that would have led to taxes in the state coffers, decreased the outgoings from citizenship income and generated work for other companies ».

“Today we are forced to hire people, mostly immigrants, with experience and training far below those of Italians, but unfortunately the latter often do not have the convenience to work because they are supported by the citizenship income”, continues Bottega. Result? Dramatic, in this specific case. To the objection, especially from the trade union side, that wages are too low, Bottega replies: “Don’t tell me that entrepreneurs pay little, because even if it may be true in some cases, it is not true in most companies. of Italy which have a personnel cost just below the EU average, with the difference that the higher Italian tax wedge causes a net payroll of employees lower than in other countries ».

The case sparked a national debate yesterday with a broader content. «The problem of the non-attractiveness of work in agriculture is that it is poorly paid work, compared to the effort it entails, in addition to the lack of staff training, because work is not just knowing how to harvest grapes. The basic problem is that the work is underpaid, and often the worker is subject to illegal or gray work and to irregularities, or even exploitation “: this is how Davide Fiatti, national secretary of Flai-CGIL, responds to the cry of alarm launched by entrepreneur Sandro Bottega. Uil’s position is similar: “Sometimes the difficulty in finding labor is directly linked to working conditions which are often unacceptable from the point of view of hours, shifts, wages and, above all, employment prospects”, according to Ivana Veronese. «Greater training, an” effective “migration policy and” using bilateral bodies “to work in synergy with employers’ associations, matching job supply and demand: this is the proposal of the Fai-Cisl secretary general, Onofrio Rota.

Unioncamere confirms the situation described by Bottega: “The difficulty in finding qualified profiles, indispensable in a phase of great transformations like the current one, is a serious problem for companies that want to hire and I fear it will continue to be so in the coming years”. Thus the president of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete: «It is necessary to plan the training offer, using all the information tools available. Furthermore, it is necessary to intervene on the orientation of young people ».