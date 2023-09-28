Godzilla vs. Kong, the clash between Monsters arrives on TV for the first time on Italia 1

Released in 2021, Godzilla vs. Kong also arrives in prime time and on prime TV on Italia 1: the two Titans clash to decide who will be the King of the Monsters.

Godzilla vs. Kong also terrifies the audience of Italia 1. This evening, Thursday 28 September 2023the sequel to Godzilla II – King of the Monsters e Kong: Skull Island con Millie Bobby Brown in the cast. The actress gained her first strong acclaim thanks to Stranger Things, but is also increasingly involved in the creation of products for the big screen. Released in theaters in 2021 and directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong, as can be guessed from the choice of title, will pit two terrifying monsters against one another.

Godzilla vs. Kong: Official Trailer in Italian of the Film – HD

Godzilla vs. Kong, on TV for the first time on Italia 1

Also penalized by the pandemic caused by Covid-19, Godzilla vs. Kong followed an alternative path, distributed for example in Italy first on digital platforms and only after a few months released to cinemas. For the first time free-to-air on TV, it arrives on Italia 1. The plot is set in a world where men and monsters coexist. That’s why it exists Monarch, a joint coalition between various governments around the world that studies existing monsters. And it is the Monarch that starts a very risky mission in unknown lands. She intends to discover the origins of the Titans, in the hope of guaranteeing the human species a more peaceful future. But on Skull Island, Godzilla and Kong find themselves dealing with an anomalous seismic activity that will push them against each other, a clash between two powerful Titans to decide which of the two is the true King of the Monsters. A chilling battle that will shake the world and humans can only watch helplessly. Behind that clash, however, something sinister is hidden, a human manipulation between rival factions.

In the cast of Godzilla vs. Kong features Millie Bobby Brown who plays Madison Russell. To keep her company too Kyle Chandleror Mark Russell, and again Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgard, Eiza Gonzales, Lance Reddick e Demian Bichir. Godzilla vs. Kong will have a sequel? The answer is positive. It has already been announced some time ago and is titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empirewhose release date has been set for April 14, 2024.

