news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MARCH 21 – A man who was driving a large engine scooter was transported in very serious condition to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento following a road accident. It was not, as initially communicated, a collision with a car, but an autonomous fall.



According to what was reconstructed by the local Rovereto police who intervened on the spot, the man, who was traveling north along the state road 12, would have lost control of the vehicle at the height of the Fir, in the Marco area, then would have traveled a stretch of the quay at road side and then collide with the plastic guardrail and then against a sign.



The man then ended his run in a depression on the side of the roadway. The resuscitator intervened on the spot and the man was transported to Trento, where he was intubated. (HANDLE).

