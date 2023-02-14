Going all out to fight for the economy is a good start | Huarong County: Make more efforts to blow the spring plowing preparation charge

time:2023-02-14 09:11:57

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Zhang Xiaogong

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Zhang Xiaogong, correspondent Wu Weiwei)On February 11, at the Jiwa Rice Industry Modern Grain Industrial Park in Gaoshan Village, Nyuxu Town, Huarong County, the intelligent seedling raising workshop was busy. Some workers were installing multi-layer seedling raising steel frames, and some were combining automatic seedling trays for sowing. On the assembly line, the technicians of the ecological high-quality rice scientific research center are intensively debugging the numerical control equipment. A vivid picture scroll of early spring is slowly unfolding here.

Huarong County is the birthplace of the National Modern Agriculture Demonstration Zone and the national “four-level” agricultural science network. From 2011 to 2022, it has been rated as an advanced county in national grain production and a model county in provincial grain production for 12 consecutive years. Li Zhiliang, director of the County Agriculture and Rural Bureau, said, “This year, in accordance with the spirit of the Central Agricultural and Rural Work Conference, the county adheres to the guiding ideology of ‘two stability, two expansion and two improvements’, takes spring plowing production as the current core work, and strives to increase the area of ​​grain production. The annual basis has increased, the output has increased, and the income of farmers has continued to increase.”

According to Wu Jianjun, the person in charge of the planting management unit of the county’s Agriculture and Rural Bureau, in order to ensure the realization of the goal of “two stability, two expansion and two improvements”, the cadres and technicians of the whole system are responsible for the responsibility of compaction layer by layer, and various measures are taken to fully exert their efforts, as early as possible Start spring plowing and prepare for farming. The first is to focus on promoting industrial seedling raising. On the basis of expanding and upgrading the original 7 seedling-raising factories, a 15,000-square-meter industrialized seedling-raising site will be built in each of the two large grain-growing towns of Nyuxu Town and Beijinggang this year. The industrialized seedling raising in the county will increase The service field area is more than 20,000 mu. The second is to pay close attention to the spring field management. In response to the growth of rapeseed in the field, the County Agriculture and Rural Bureau issued a technical plan to strengthen field management, and transferred 21 professional and technical personnel to form 7 groups to go deep into the field to guide the management of rapeseed. The county plant protection and inspection station carried out field investigations of rape sclerotinia, and implemented the technical measures of “one promotion and four prevention” to ensure high yield and bumper harvest of rape. The third is sufficient reserves of agricultural materials. The 14 Huinong Service Centers and agricultural materials dealers in the county have a total of 2.1 million kilograms of early rice seeds, 15,000 tons of compound fertilizers, 1,500 tons of potash fertilizers, 3,500 tons of urea, 400 tons of pesticides, 4 million seedling trays, and 100,000 kilograms of agricultural film. At present, spring plowing materials such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural film can meet the needs of spring plowing.

At the same time, the county has also carried out the construction of 5,217 mu of high-standard farmland in spring. Up to now, the construction of field mechanical plowing roads, culvert gates, pebble roads, electric row and other projects has been completed, and scattered small fields have become flat and regular fields.