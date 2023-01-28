(New Year’s news) “Going to the ice and snow” has become a New Year’s custom. Hebei people enjoy the Chinese New Year of Ice and Snow

China News Agency, Shijiazhuang, January 27th: “Snow on the ice” has become a New Year’s custom. Hebei people enjoy the Chinese New Year of ice and snow.

China News Agency reporter Li Xiaowei

“During the Spring Festival, all the hotels in the town are basically full, and it is expected to receive about 70,000 tourists throughout the holiday.” Ren Xiaoqiang, director of the marketing center of Taiwu Group, said that not only tourists from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, but also many southern tourists also came to Hebei. Taiwu Ski Town in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City, the province celebrated the festival, “experience the unique splendor of the post-Olympic era”.

The picture shows that on January 23, Taiwu ski town is full of New Year flavor. Traditional folk performances such as dragon and lion dances attract tourists to stop and watch during ski breaks.Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of Chongli District Party Committee, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, published by China News Agency

On the fifth day of the Lunar New Year (January 26), the square of Taiwu Ski Town was decorated with lanterns and festoons, the sound of gongs and drums, and dragon and lion dance performances created a strong New Year atmosphere. On the ski resort in the distance, figures galloped down the snow track.

Chongli, Hebei is one of the venues for the snow events of the Beijing Winter Olympics. It not only has the National Ski Jumping Center “Xue Ruyi” and other Winter Olympic venues, but also has built 7 ski resorts. It is one of the largest ski gathering areas in China. According to the Propaganda Department of the Chongli District Committee, during the Spring Festival of 2023, the hotels in the major ski resorts in the district are basically “full-filled”. Strong old-fashioned fun.

The picture shows that on January 24, young tourists participated in the Spring Festival lucky draw in the Dolomiti Ski Resort, feeling the strong flavor of the New Year.Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of Chongli District Party Committee, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, published by China News Agency

This year is the first snow season after the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Beijing Winter Olympics not only drove the development of China‘s competitive ice and snow sports, but also stimulated the enthusiasm of the public for ice and snow sports. According to statistics from the Sports Bureau of Hebei Province, the number of people participating in ice and snow sports in the province has exceeded 35 million in recent years. Riding on the wind of the successful hosting of the Winter Olympics, the province is promoting the national fitness and ice and snow sports to achieve new progress and new leaps. Affected by this, this Spring Festival is not only about Chongli, but “going on ice and snow” has become a popular New Year custom among people all over Hebei.

In the ancient city of Zhengding, Shijiazhuang, Hebei, the Ice and Snow Carnival is in full swing. On the 100-meter-long cross-country skiing track, children who can ski enjoy the fun of speeding. Parent-child ice and snow experience activities such as snowmobiles and snow tanks are also popular.

“Since its opening in December last year, the ski resort has seen about 700 visitors per day, and 3,000 visitors per day during the Spring Festival holiday,” said Wang Ning, venue manager of Zhengding Ice and Snow Carnival. The Ice and Snow Carnival has been held for six consecutive years, and the number of tourists has increased year by year. Also increased to more than 10.

The picture shows that on January 24, a foreign tourist watched the traditional Chinese art “face-changing” performance in the restaurant of Genting Ski Resort.Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of Chongli District Party Committee, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, published by China News Agency

In the urban area of ​​Shijiazhuang, the skating rink has also become a good place for exercise and fitness during the Spring Festival. Shijiazhuang Letai Ouyuezhen Ice Rink began to usher in a peak passenger flow on the second day of the Lunar New Year, and the number of visitors exceeded 600 throughout the day on the third day of the Lunar New Year.

Ice and snow sports are also “sinking” to the countryside. In Tangshan, Langfang, Xingtai and other places in Hebei, many ski parks and ice and snow carnival activities have taken root in the villages, allowing villagers to experience the fun of ice and snow at the “doorstep”.

It is understood that Hebei launched the Hebei branch of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season in December 2022 and the seventh Hebei Province “Healthy Hebei Happy Ice and Snow” series of activities. It is estimated that 10 million people will participate in such ice and snow events. At the same time, the province has recently launched the issuance of 15 million yuan ice and snow consumption coupons, which will drive more people to experience ice and snow and enjoy the Chinese New Year of ice and snow.

“I used to be busy with work outside, and I rarely had time to play with my children. I didn’t expect to go skiing with my children when I went back to my hometown to celebrate the New Year.” Zhou Meimei, a returning youth who visited the Jinyu Ski Resort in Jinyuzhuang Village, Julu County, Xingtai City, said with a smile, this Spring Festival “It feels more youthful.” (Finish)

Article source: Chinanews.com

Author: Li Xiaowei | Responsible Editor: Yu Ying