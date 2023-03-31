The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank has shown us in recent weeks how dangerous the modern fiat money system is. The system offers opportunities in the upswing phases of the economic cycle. At the same time, however, it is also associated with high risks, which come into play above all when the boom ends and turns into a downturn.

In these times, many money holders are realizing that the fiat money system is far from risk-free and can bring painful losses. Fiat money does not just lose its purchasing power over time. There is also the additional risk of being held liable in the event of a bank bail-in or bail-out.

Modern paper money not only loses purchasing power as new money is constantly being created out of thin air. It can also be lost entirely when debtors go under, and the banks we trust with our savings are also at this point debtors who can go under.

No risk of default and tradable at any time

This contrasts with holding physical gold and silver. It is particularly advisable in a monetary system that already shows clear signs of overstretching. Compared to many other asset classes, gold and silver have the advantage that their purchasing power is preserved.

It cannot be deliberately reduced by central banks printing more money. This is a big difference to fiat money. As a second major advantage, gold and silver do not carry the risk of default. Banks can collapse and the bank deposits placed with them can be lost. However, physically purchased gold and silver retain their value.

This value is also completely independent of the opening hours of a bank or the trading hours of a stock exchange, because in principle physical gold and silver can be exchanged at any time of the day or night. All it takes is a buyer and a seller who agree on their price.