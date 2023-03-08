Home News Gold Futures Lower in Asian Session By Investing.com
News

Gold Futures Lower in Asian Session By Investing.com

by admin
Gold Futures Lower in Asian Session By Investing.com
© Reuters. Gold futures fell during the Asian session

Investing.com – fell during Wednesday’s Asian session.

On the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, they trade at US$1.00 per troy ounce for April, down 0.30% at the time of writing.

Previously trading at the lowest dollar per troy ounce, it was expected to find support at $1,813.40 and resistance at $1,864.40.

Dollar Index Futures, which tracks the performance of the US dollar against a basket of six other major currencies, rose 0.19% to trade at $105.79.

Elsewhere on Comex, , for the May delivery, fell 1.03% to trade at $19.99 a troy ounce while , for the May delivery, rose 0.40% to trade at 3, $98 per pound.

See also  Treviso candidate at the Farra d'Alpago gazebo, cold leaguers: "Who are you?"

You may also like

Havertz’s second chance helped Potter as well. Now...

Army recovered stolen cattle in rural area of...

Carabiniere shoots and kills the manager of a...

Who are the Illuminati? the sect that, for...

Laura Azul from ‘La Descarga’ broke down in...

“University and development, a necessary relationship”: Walter Fagoaga

Rey vallenato demands payment of prize to Accordion...

The new campaign by Oliver Peoples interprets the...

Prosecutor announces creation of national directorate of prison...

Is there a shortage of medicines in Colombia?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy