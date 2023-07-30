Home » Gold in the South American Athletics Anthony Zambrano
Gold in the South American Athletics Anthony Zambrano

Gold in the South American Athletics Anthony Zambrano

On Saturday, Colombian athlete Anthony Zambrano celebrated his victory with the gold medal at the South American Senior Athletics Championships in Brazil. Zambrano, in the 400 meters, won with a time of 45.52.

It was for Larregina Gaspar, from Argentina, the silver, with 45.63. The medal of bronze, con 45.86, It went to another Colombian, Alejandro Perlaza, while with the time he had available, Zambrano managed to qualify to participate in the World Athletics Championships.

However, in the Olympic Games he failed to reach the minimum mark to be sure. Colombia arrived this Friday at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with 23 qualified athletes, the delegation aspiring to win gold medals again.

Lorena Arenas and Eider Arévalo, the walkers, Natalia Linares, the jumper, and the Colombian women’s soccer team, which will have 18 players in the competition, already had their presence in Paris assured.

After that, it is time for the diver Daniel Restrepo, who has achieved the position in the world championship of the discipline that is taking place in Fukuoka (Japan). This Friday, the bronze medalist in the 100 meter dash of the South American Athletics Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil was the young sprinter Ronal Longa.

Longa achieved a time of 99 in 9 s. To obtain the box and the national mark, a minimum of 10 seconds is required for the distance.

The gold was awarded to 18-year-old Asinga Issamade years of Surinam, with a time of 9.89 seconds, while the silver was in manos by Erik Felipe Barbosa from Brazil, who recorded a time of 9.97 seconds.

