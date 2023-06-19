Home » Gold mining machine popular, how much gold was bought in nine months?
by admin
SEOUL: The gold mining machine is becoming increasingly popular in South Korea. Interestingly, young boys and girls are taking extraordinary interest in purchasing it. According to him, it is a kind of investment and saving method. It should be noted that the price of gold is increasing rapidly in Korea as well as in the whole world.

Vending machines are becoming increasingly popular. Two million dollars worth of gold has been bought from these machines in a period of nine months.

In this regard, the first machine was installed in Seoul a few months ago, which became very popular. On the other hand, due to the fear of inflation and recession, the Korean people are buying gold in droves. Due to this requirement, many such gold ATMs have been installed now.

The famous South Korean company GS Retail has installed this ATM which already owns thousands of stores. According to the company, by inserting money or a credit card into the machine, you can get five different weights of gold bars and coins ranging from 0.13 ounces to 1.3 ounces. Among them, the smallest gold coin is the most selling, priced at $225.

