Gold or silver wedding rings? GIVEN’s 5 simple steps for choosing wedding rings

Each piece of jewelry has its own love story!

Marriage is one of the biggest and most important events in life, it is associated with traditions and rituals that people have followed for thousands of years. Preparing for the moment of marriage is always connected not only with joy and beauty, but also with responsibility, so that everything goes exactly as it should.

Wedding rings are a symbol that unites and harmonizes a young couple both spiritually and visually. Read on to learn five simple steps that will make the process of choosing a wedding ring easier!

Remember that the best ring is the one you like! Even if it is a dandelion, the main thing is that it is accompanied by love and happiness.

1. Gold or silver wedding rings?

Traditionally, gold wedding rings are the most popular. Rings of yellow, red and white gold have been symbols of marriage since ancient times. A more recent trend is also silver wedding rings, which are available in Given with both diamonds and gold embedded https://link.given.ee/Fyhkg8VL1b

The choice of gold is usually made based on tradition, as a gold wedding ring symbolizes values, longevity and wisdom, but the same values ​​are also attributed to silver in many cultures. If you are not sure which material you like better, you can visit, for example, GIVEN stores https://link.given.ee/kauplused and familiarize yourself with both options.

2. What is the budget for buying rings?

A budget for wedding rings is a good starting point for your further search. Gold rings require more investment as gold itself is more expensive, while silver is a more economical choice. For example, GIVEN silver wedding rings https://link.given.ee/Vd9wjpCcVl are available from 54 EUR and gold wedding rings https://link.given.ee/zyeRmEoEhS – from 204 EUR.

A value that is not economic

Wouldn’t it be beautiful if several generations were intertwined in your family’s wedding rings? If there is a single or unused gold piece in your grandmother’s or mother’s jewelry box, wouldn’t it be wonderful to give the jewelry a rebirth, intertwined with your family symbol? Bring your unused gold jewelry to the Given store https://link.given.ee/k8Ocva08Cj and you will receive a worthy purchase credit for purchasing new wedding rings. In this way, the emotional value is passed on and it can be said that other family members also made a beautiful contribution to the symbol of the new family.

3. Design – from classic to avant-garde

When we think of wedding rings, classic gold rings usually come to mind, but today’s reality shows that people are also choosing rings with more unusual designs. To understand which ring will be the symbol of your marriage, do a little research – look at other people’s wedding rings, research different metals and their meanings online. Wedding rings can be a mixture of different materials, they can also be decorated with precious stones.

4. Matching – Do the couple’s wedding rings have to match?

What if the bride likes one style of ring and the groom likes a completely different ring? Choosing rings can be the first serious challenge to agree on something very important. The coordinated look of the rings can be a good symbol of the couple’s own compatibility, but remember – although it is customary to match wedding rings, it is ultimately the couple’s decision. It also happens that the wedding rings are different but have the same message engraved on them.

5. The place to buy wedding rings must be chosen in time!

As with anything important, buying wedding rings should not be left to the last minute. There’s nothing more nerve-racking than knowing you’ve found the right ring for the big event of your life, but delivery is promised after the wedding date. GIVEN collections have more than fifty different types of wedding rings, which you can view both online https://link.given.ee/fhqQ7D3ese and in person in stores across Estonia https://link.given.ee/kauplused

