Gold Record film that tells the story of the founder of Casablanca Records premieres in Paraguay

Starting June 1, “Disco de Oro” will be released in all theaters in the country, a biopic about one of the most influential record executives in history, Neil Bogart, who founded Casablanca Records and discovered bands like Kiss, Parliament, Donna Summer and village people.

In the film, the history of the label and the madness behind the songs that are part of the soundtrack of our lives are told, thus adding to the vogue genre of feature films based on popular music. Gold Record is distributed by El Cuervo Filmes.

Casablanca the record label that changed the musical world

The interesting thing about “Disco de oro” is that the person behind the project, as scriptwriter and director, is the son of the sitter: Timothy Scott Bogart. He tells the story of his father from his origins in a lower-class Jewish family until he became the millionaire founder of Casablanca Records in 1974, one of the biggest pop culture labels of the decade.

“Neil Bogart was my father, and this film is my love letter to him and the musical artists he helped introduce to the world,” says writer-director Timothy Scott Bogart. “He was born as Neil Bogatz into poverty in the Brooklyn projects, where he traced his dreams and schemes to leave his mark on the world. It took me more than twenty years, but I can finally tell the impossible story of how he broke free from those humble beginnings to define the music of a generation, ultimately becoming the visionary at the helm of the legendary Casablanca Records.”

“People haven’t heard of Neil Bogart, and yet he was responsible for defining the soundtrack of a decade. This movie is going to be a beautiful revelation for people,” adds Oscar-nominated producer Laurence Mark.

Bogart says that every part of the Gold Record is true, even the parts that aren’t. “All kids see their dads as bigger than life, but my dad really was,” Bogart says. “As the greatest showman, his gift was to create the fantasies that everyone around him longed to come true. Whether that was the fulfillment of his own dreams, or simply taking the magic carpet ride of which he was the ultimate driver, my father’s gift was being able to make everyone’s dreams come true, and so for me, not only as a son, but as a filmmaker, the question was, how do you express that? Did my dad really make Donna Summer lie on the floor when she recorded ‘Love to Love You’? Was he really in the piano room with Gladys Knight, reimagining ‘Midnight Plane to Houston’ into ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’? There is truth in each of the stories we have told, but whose version of that truth? Well, everyone’s memories are true to them, and that’s the story we set out to tell.”

Narrated by Neil himself, the story takes place over the course of a tumultuous decade, from 1966 to 1977. Determined to make a name for himself, but millions of dollars in debt, he risks everything to make a name for himself in the world of music. .

a perfect cast

Tony Award-nominated actor and singer Jeremy Jordan (“Newsies,” “Bonnie & Clyde”) brings Neil to life. “I had to do some digging to find out who Neil was,” says Jordan. “Tim had all the resources, so he would send me clips of things he had collected that you couldn’t find online, interviews with people who had known Neil. I felt like I met him that way.”

“What I learned was that Neil treated the artists like family,” says Jordan. “That’s kind of his magic: he welcomes them, he takes them exactly where they are on their musical journey, their personal journey, where they are in life, where they are creatively, and makes them feel like they are part of his family. That’s how he got all these people together. He had this magnetism that he could back it up, because he was smart as a producer and a businessman.”

Playing Neil’s wife, Beth, is Michelle Monaghan (“Mission: Impossible” franchise, “Gone Baby Gone”). “Beth tries to be Neil’s rock. When they meet, they are of very different origins. Neil picks her up and she ends up trapped in her orbit as he sets out to chase his dreams.”

“The interesting thing about their relationship,” Monaghan says, “is that even when things start to get rough, even when Neil messes up a lot, they still care deeply for each other. The real Neil and Beth were committed partners in life, and she was the first to believe that her dreams could come true. Jeremy and I try to bring that deep affinity and connection we had to the screen, even when Neil is breaking her heart.”

Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bad Hair”) stars as Cecil Holmes, Neil’s best friend and business partner. Tim Bogart recalls the relationship between Cecil and his father: “Cecil starts out as broke as Neil, but he’s madly in love with music and there’s nothing he’d rather do with his life. So when things start to get out of hand, when Casablanca starts sinking into a truly terrifying amount of debt and the mob gets involved, Cecil stands his ground. He believes in these artists. He knows this job is worth it.”

Jason Isaacs (the “Harry Potter” franchise, “The Death of Stalin”, “The Patriot”) stars as poor Al Bogart, Neil’s father. “Al was a guy who talked a lot, played a little, always missed, and was never going to leave Brooklyn,” says Isaacs. “Neil invented himself before he invented anyone else because of who was his father and, more importantly, because of who was not his father. After meeting Al, I hope the audience begins to understand why Neil would risk everything, why he would sabotage himself, why he would rather roll the dice to win or lose it all. So that he at least he is taking a real turn in life ”.

Rounding out the cast are stand-up superstar Sebastian Maniscalco (“My Dad Is Dangerous”) as Giorgio Moroder, Peyton List (“The Rookie” and “Charmed”) as Nancy Weiss, Lyndsy Fonseca (“Kick-Ass,” “ Hot Tub Time Machine”) as Joyce Biawitz, James Wolk (“Mad Men”) as Larry Harris, Michael Ian Black (“The State”) as Bill Aucoin and Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”) as Frankie Crocker.

“Disco de oro” is an exciting film full of music that will delight those who are looking for the stories behind the songs that have marked our lives.

“Disco de oro” (“Spinning Gold”) Technical Sheet

Direction and script: Timothy Scott Bogart.

Reparto: Jeremy Jordan, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Peyton List, Steven Strait.

Photography: Bryon Werner.

Compañías: The Boardwalk Entertainment Group, Hero Entertainment Group.

Premiere in Paraguay: 01 June.

Distributed by El Cuervo Filmes.