Gold rises as the dollar declines and fears mount after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank

Gold rises as the dollar declines and fears mount after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank

Gold prices rose today, Monday, to their highest levels in more than 5 weeks, with the decline of the dollar, while fears raised by the largest collapse of a US bank since the financial crisis in 2008 pushed investors towards the precious metal, which represents a safe haven.

And by 0051 GMT, spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1877.30 an ounce, after hitting its highest level since February 3 earlier during the session at 1893.96. US gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,882.10 an ounce.

US officials intervened to curb the financial repercussions of the Silicon Valley bankruptcy, saying that all depositors would be able to dispose of their deposits as of Monday.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 0.6 percent, to $ 20.63 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.3% to $961.87 an ounce, and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,385.56 an ounce.

