Gold follows silver! After being awarded silver partner status last year, STÖHR FAKTOR Unternehmensberatung GmbH was awarded Celonis gold partner status in 2023. Partner status is the global seal of quality and performance that is awarded to partners in the Celonis ecosystem. The gold seal now distinguishes STÖHR FAKTOR as an efficient and high-quality Celonis partner. The basis is the track record of joint customer projects, self-developed apps and a close partnership right through to teaching.

“The new partner status certifies that with Celonis we have exactly the partner at our side who ideally complements us in achieving our strategic goals and our service promises to the customer. The recognition is the result of hard work and a testament to how technological competence and consulting excellence hand-in-hand can create demonstrable benefits for the customer. It is important for me to mention at this point that the gold status was only possible thanks to our dedicated and highly qualified process mining team. Looking ahead, I see golden times, because the potential of Process Mining is still enormous!” comments Patrick Stöhr, Managing Director of STÖHR FAKTOR.

Julia Pearce, Senior Territory Partner Director DACH at Celonis, adds: “With the help of our software, STÖHR FAKTOR creates tailor-made analyzes for each customer, tailor-made recommendations for action to optimize the existing process landscape and supports the customer in close cooperation with the implementation. We are pleased to have an excellent partner in our Celonis ecosystem with STÖHR FAKTOR. In particular, STÖHR FAKTOR’s purchasing expertise helps customers to optimize purchase-to-pay (P2P) processes.”

Upcoming events from STÖHR FAKTOR and Celonis

Annabel Nausch, Lead Consultant Process Mining at STÖHR FAKTOR, and Anh Ngo, Academic Alliance Manager at Celonis, are looking forward to the joint practice-oriented series of lectures on the topic of “Process Mining”, which will start in April 2023 at the International School of Management (ISM). The lecture is part of the master’s degree in International Logistics & Supply Chain Management at the ISM locations in Hamburg and Frankfurt.

About STÖHR FACTOR

STÖHR FAKTOR accompanies companies in development projects to make business processes in purchasing and supply chain more digital, more sustainable and more productive. The innovative consulting approach combines technical expertise with digital analysis tools. Individual solutions based on consulting standards in “Digitization & Transformation”, “Purchasing & Supply Chain Management” and “Analytics & Process Performance” combine quality and time-to-market. STÖHR FAKTOR’s customers come from various sectors, from industry to retail to the financial industry. STÖHR FAKTOR advises SMEs as well as international corporations.

About Celonis

Celonis supports companies in identifying and eliminating previously undiscovered inefficiencies in their business processes – and thus improving their overall performance. The Celonis Execution Management System builds on the company’s market-leading process mining technology and offers executives and users a comprehensive platform to optimize processes, provide better customer service and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of customers, headquarters in Munich and New York and more than 20 offices worldwide.

