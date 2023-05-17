Home » Gold stocks around the world give way to page 1
Gold stocks around the world give way to page 1

Gold prices fall from $2,005 to $1,989/oz in New York trading yesterday. This morning, the gold price remains under pressure in trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong and is currently trading at $1,987/oz, down $24/oz from the previous day’s level. Gold mining stocks are falling around the world.

From the global financial crisis to the crack-up boom (catastrophe boom)

