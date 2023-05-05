Gold stocks stable worldwide page 1

Gold prices rose from $2,042 to $2,050/oz in New York trading yesterday. This morning, the price of gold fell in trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong and is currently trading at $2,045/oz, up $1/oz from the previous day’s level. Gold mining shares are stable worldwide.
From the global financial crisis to the crack-up boom (catastrophe boom)
Advertisement
Broker-Tipp*
Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can trade securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.
* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and contribute to more financial freedom: If you are interested in our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.
Advertisement