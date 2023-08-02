Gold worth Rs 82.42 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport, both passengers had arrived from Doha and Bangkok.

At Hyderabad Airport 82.42 lakhs Seized gold worth Rs

Both travelers had arrived from Doha and Bangkok with gold hidden in their colon

Hyderabad: 01. August (Sahar News.com)

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamsabad Airport) in Hyderabad, customs department officials continue to seize gold, drugs, foreign cigarettes and foreign currency from time to time. Due to the diligence of the airport, gold, drugs, foreign currency and foreign cigarettes worth crores of rupees have been confiscated.

Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad RGIA# According to the information of the officials yesterday July 31 from the possession of an Indian national from Doha based on profiling 701 grams of gold worth 42.96 100,000 rupees have been seized. The gold was made into a paste and hidden in the colon of the passenger in the form of capsules.

Same last night 12-10 From the possession of a passenger arriving at Hyderabad Airport from Bangkok 562 Gram gold was seized and this gold was also made into a paste and brought by this traveler and hidden in his large intestine. 86 A gold bangle containing gram was also seized, on which silver paste was applied. 39 lakh 46 thousand rupees Valuable gold has been confiscated and further investigation is being done by registering a case in both these cases.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here that the officials of the Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad seized a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad from Kochi on July 29. 1.3 kg Gold was seized which was made into a paste and kept by this passenger in his trouser (pant) pocket. 81 lakh 60 thousand Customs officials revealed that the passenger had hidden the gold under the wash basin of the flight from Abu Dhabi to Chennai during the international flight. Later, during the domestic flight, he kept the gold in his pants pocket. Reached Hyderabad Airport.

While the officials of Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport July 27 from possession of two passengers arriving in Hyderabad from Malaysia in two separate cases at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport 1.5451 Grams of gold were seized 94 lakhs 99 thousand It was said to be Rs. While from the possession of the other two passengers coming from Dubai 34,800 Foreign cigarettes were seized. According to the officials, the gold was made into a paste and hidden by these passengers in their underwear or origin pants. In this regard, both the passengers were taken into custody.

Based on profiling ,@hydcus (AIU) intercepted one pax coming from Bangkok on 01.08.2023 at 0010 hrs & recovered 𝟓𝟔𝟐𝐠𝐦 gold paste in capsules concealed in rectum and one silver coated 𝟖𝟔𝐠𝐦 gold bangle, total valuing 𝐑𝐬.𝟑𝟗.𝟒𝟔 𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐬 @cbic_india @cgstcushyd pic.twitter.com/mSCTyy2ATN — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) August 1, 2023

On the basis of profiling, @hydcus on 31/07/2023 have #seized 701 gms #Gold valued at Rs 42.96 Lakhs from an Indian national who arrived from Doha. Gold was concealed in the form of paste in capsules inside his rectum. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/QI1atIHm1F — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) August 1, 2023

