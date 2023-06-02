‘Golden Counseling Center’ Oh Ji-heon’s father, the wealth of the original instructor… I live in a 100 pyeong house in Cheongdam-dong

(Source = Channel A ‘Oh Eun-young’s Gold Counseling Center’ capture)

Comedian Oh Ji-heon revealed his father’s wealth.

On Channel A’s ‘Oh Eun-young’s Gold Counseling Center’, which aired on the 2nd, Oh Ji-heon and his father, Oh Seung-hun, appeared and discussed their concerns.

On this day, Oh Seung-hoon said, “My son is frustrated, so I came out to persuade him.” “My son is from science, so he does some math. He asks to be a math instructor, but he’s not doing it.”

Oh Seung-hun, Oh Ji-heon’s father, is the author of ‘Home Run National History’, which can be said to be the ‘standard of mathematics’ in the world of Korean history, and is an original one-time lecturer.

Oh Seung-hoon said, “I gave lectures in each region, and there were 4 centers in Seoul alone.”

“I started teaching in the mid-1980s. At that time, he received 20,000 won per student for lectures and divided it into half with the academy, and it was still more than 30 million won.

In response, Oh Ji-heon referred to himself as ‘Cheongdam Kids’ and said, “I’ve been in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Because his father earns so well, he used to live in a house of about 100 pyeong with a swimming pool. His father even had a personal driver.”

Oh Seung-hoon said, “My son is good at math. Since his job as a celebrity is unstable, he wants to be a math instructor as well, but he doesn’t. He expressed frustration, saying, “Instructors can control their own time.”

However, Oh Ji-heon said, “I can’t do it unless my heart goes. Gag was happy and enjoyable to be with his colleagues. It is difficult to do something just to make money,” he confessed, saying, “It is more important to spend time with my family” about not appearing on TV for 10 years.