Golden Scarlet

LOCAL.-

The young athlete from Chimborac, Scarlet Arias, established herself as absolute champion in each of her participations, winning four gold medals in different styles.

The Carril 4 club of Riobamba continues to bring fruit in swimming.

In the Diego Quirola national swimming championship, which takes place in the Quito Tennis and Golf Club pool, Scarlet Arias from Chimborac demonstrated all the work that goes into her training, by winning 4 gold medals in 50 meters breaststroke, 100 meters freestyle, 100 meters individual medley, gold in 200 meters freestyle. These achievements highlight the long and constant days of training that the swimmer has invested to represent an entire province. At only 10 years old, Scarlet has become the absolute champion so far in the competition. There is still more to come, as Arias will compete in the 50 meter freestyle and 50 meter backstroke disciplines, closing her participation in this national event with a flourish.

