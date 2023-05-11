(Original title: Today’s Viewpoint: “Golden Signboard” Helps Quality Power Listed Companies Brand Forging Is the King of Value Growth)

From “Made in China” to “Created in China“, from “Chinese Speed” to “Chinese Quality”, more and more Chinese brands are famous all over the world.

On May 10, the seventh Chinese Brand Day came as scheduled. More than 900 local selected brand enterprises and 38 central enterprises will conduct offline exhibitions, and more than 1,900 outstanding brand enterprises will conduct online exhibitions…Through this grand event, the world will witness the strength and responsibility of the vigorous development of Chinese brands.

As China‘s economy is entering a new stage of high-quality development, the importance of brands is self-evident. Brand is not only an important manifestation of the competitiveness of enterprises, but also an important symbol of high-quality economic development and its proper meaning.

The “Outline for Building a Powerful Country with Quality” released and implemented in February this year puts forward specific deployments for brand building. “By 2025, the overall level of quality will be further improved in an all-round way, and the influence of Chinese brands will steadily increase.” “Form a large number of Chinese brands with excellent quality and obvious advantages.” brand”.

At present, the brand value of a group of powerful Chinese enterprises is constantly rising, contributing to the construction of a quality power, and also becoming an important carrier of China‘s national brand image. Among them, as the main force of China‘s economy, the brand building of listed companies is particularly eye-catching.

The brand building of listed companies affects the development of the industry and shoulders the future of national brands. Listed companies should pay attention to brand building, improve brand operation capabilities, and realize the transformation from scale expansion to quality and efficiency. This is also the kingly way for listed companies to grow in value.

The “2023 Global Listed Companies Brand Value List Top 100” released on May 9 shows that the number of companies on the list and the total brand value of China both rank second in the world. However, compared with developed countries such as the United States, the brand value of Chinese listed companies still has a large room for improvement.

The author believes that strengthening the brand building of listed companies and enhancing brand value is an inevitable requirement for the high-quality development of listed companies. In the future, brand building can be further strengthened from two aspects.

On the one hand, lay a solid foundation for brand building, continue to improve the brand cultivation and development mechanism, improve brand building support policies, promote standardization of brand management and evaluation, and build a sound brand standard system. Encourage enterprises to implement quality brand strategies, support enterprises to strengthen brand protection and rights protection, and severely crack down on illegal acts such as brand counterfeiting and trademark infringement in accordance with the law, so as to create a good environment for the development of high-quality brand enterprises.

On the other hand, from the perspective of the company’s own brand building, it should establish a brand cultivation management system, deepen brand design, marketing, brand maintenance and other capacity building, and improve the brand’s full life cycle management and operation capabilities. Continuously improve the level of awareness of the brand, and bring high added value and sustainable long-term development to the enterprise by forging the soft power of the brand.

Brand is the most powerful vitality of an enterprise, and it is also the foundation for an enterprise to achieve high-quality development. Doing a good job in brand building is a must-answer question for listed companies in the new development stage. The power of brand can be used to empower the growth of enterprise value.