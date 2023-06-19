goldinvest.de: Chartcheck Tocvan Ventures – Back above the 200-day line

A few days ago, the Tocvan Ventures chart managed to break out.

Canadian gold and silver explorer share price Tocvan Ventures (WKN A2PE64 / CSE TOC) has been moving above the blue uptrend line in two distinct waves since the beginning of the year. Since the top in April, the violet trend channel has been going down – it broke out a few days ago with a sales peak. The 200-day line was exceeded and the 100-day line was reached.



Source: Comdirect

The 200-day line continues to fall – but only marginally in recent weeks. The 100-day line is pausing after a significant increase and has been moving sideways for three weeks, but fortunately it is still well above the 200-day line, which can be seen positively in the medium term.

The MACD indicator generated a technical buy signal when the blue line surpassed the red line. The trend confirmer has also turned up but has yet to exit the negative zone below the 100 level. The Chaikin Money Flow has been showing a flow of capital into the share for the past three weeks as it has been in the green area.



Source: Comdirect

