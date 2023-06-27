Home » Goldman Sachs Fires Chief Executive Officers Worldwide From Benzinga Italy
Goldman Sachs fires CEOs around the world

to gasoline – Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) would begin firing general managers around the world.

Goldman has begun firing CEOs around the world, cutting headcount following the collapse of transactions, according to Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the source, around 125 general managers, including some from investment banking, will lose their jobs.

Investment banks have reduced headcount as the slump in operations has led to lower fees and revenues across all major institutions.

The cuts are part of a major $1 billion cost-cutting campaign. In less than a year, Goldman has recorded at least three sets of sacks.

Price movement

GS shares rose 0.10% to $315.01 in its latest check on Monday.

