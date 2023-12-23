Home » Goldman Sachs is betting on these 27 cheaply valued growth stocks
News

Goldman Sachs is betting on these 27 cheaply valued growth stocks

by admin
Goldman Sachs is betting on these 27 cheaply valued growth stocks

Growth stocks will continue to outperform in 2024, according to the analysts at Goldman Sachs. But if you have problems with the sometimes high valuation of these stocks, you should take a look at these 27 cheaply valued growth stocks, according to the experts.

Growth or value stocks? This is a question that investors regularly ask themselves. But at least for the analysts at Goldman Sachs it is clear: in the coming months, growth stocks will outperform in an environment of a stable economy and no further rising interest rates.
Favorably valued growth stocks
Anyone who wants to invest in growth stocks often has difficulty with the valuation. Where jumps in sales and profits are priced into the future, there is always a lot of imagination involved. For this reason, analysts at Goldman Sachs have identified stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that rank in the top 20% of their sector in terms of growth in the coming years. At the same time, however, they are neither in the top 40% nor in the bottom 20% of their range in terms of evaluation:

Read more at sharedeals.de

See also  Coronavirus, latest data. In Lazio, another 9,083 cases and 7 deaths

You may also like

The Democratic League Central Committee and the Ministry...

Imagine, it’s Christmas and you’re looking at Earth...

Deportations, detentions and 740 assaults: the persecution of...

In 2028, 100% of Colombians will have access...

2023-2024 Hohhot Ice and Snow Festival opens –...

Christmas packages for children in Romania

Eat, toast and take care of yourself: nutritional...

The requirements that Joe Biden demanded to grant...

Widow Jamal Khashoggi receives political asylum in the...

Man receives severe punishment after barbaric act: 15...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy