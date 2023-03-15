10
Goldsmith 3D modeling with Rhino 7
Online course taught by Rhino3D.Education
Dulce Chavez: I am an industrial designer specialized in product design and jewelery design. I am a trainer ART (Authorized Rhino Trainer) and I’m part of the McNeel Miami team.
The goldsmith sector is an expanding sector all over the world and one of its fundamental aspects is represented by the creativity and planning with which new ideas are shaped. Rhino is an essential jewelry design tool, which sets no limits to your ideas.
If you want to learn notions of design, manufacturing and jewelery design, this course and for you.
See also During the Shenzhou 14 mission, two experimental modules of the National Space Laboratory will be built with different tasks - Xinhua English.news.cn