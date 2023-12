The Golf is the symbol of the Volkswagen brand – and one of the best-selling models in the world. In eight generations, it has reached the figure of over 37 million vehicles sold. Volkswagen is celebrating this successful model ahead of its 50th anniversary next year. The car has in fact marked the history of […]

