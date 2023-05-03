Golfe 7: a new radio at the Adidogomé market – TOGOTOPNEWS

A new radio station has just been set up in the Adidogamé market, commonly known as the “Assiyéyé” market. This Radio was inaugurated on May 1, 2023, Workers’ Day, when women resellers were there in large numbers to celebrate Labor Day in the presence of the National Delegate of the Unir women’s movement.

The establishment of this jewel in the Adidogomé market is the work of the Network of Adidogomé Assiyéyé Market Associations (RAMAA), made up of 32 Associations.

According to the president of the network of Adidogomé market associations, Mrs. Pascaline Dangbuie, this radio will allow all those who make the market their office to have information and press releases concerning them at the same time.

“Each time, when you want to do something, you have to huff and there are some people who often say they don’t have the information. This is where the idea came to us to set up a radio station because other markets have them. Today the result is there, I am so happy because we decided and we did it,” commented the president.

The president also thanked the various associations for their sense of listening and the solidarity around which the radio market of Adidogomé Assiyéyé could be a reality.

For the national delegate of the women’s movement Unite, the Honorable Kati Lawson, it is a wonderful day to see the birth of this radio station in Adidogomé Assiyéyé, the result of the efforts of the president of RAMAA, Mrs. Pascaline Dangbuie, to bring together all the associations around of the project which has been successful today.

“She has just put an important instrument at the service of an entire community and at the service of an entire nation. You know that in a country when the information does not pass, nothing goes. So what you consider to be a small radio is an instrument of great importance for the whole community and the whole of Greater Lomé”, underlined the DN.

She also thanked all the associations which are part of RAMAA and which contributed for the setting up of the radio.

Christian Palley