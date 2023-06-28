Goma: a Frenchman sentenced to 5 years in prison for illicit trade in Congolese mineral substances

Frenchman Stéphane Giannesini was sentenced to 5 years of penal servitude and a fine of 480,000 USD for illicit trade in Congolese mineral substances. The sentence was pronounced by the commercial court of Goma, Tuesday, June 27, after a judicial procedure of flagrance.

After two days of trial, the president of the commercial court, Daniel Sumbala, pronounced this sentence specifying that the convict Stéphane Giannesini is tried for four offenses: the illicit purchase and possession of mineral substances, customs fraud and money laundering.

The convict simply expressed his disappointment and promises to appeal before 72 hours.

Security services arrested Mr. Giannesini on Sunday at Goma International Airport with two gold bars. After analysis in the laboratory, the results proved that it was not gold but rather a mixture of copper and zinc.

Seized of the case, Emmanuel Makanda, general counsel at the general prosecutor’s office in Goma, preferred to open the file at the commercial court where this French subject was presented before a judge for investigation in flagrance.

The defendant’s defense clarified that his client was cheated by a group with whom he had an agreement to purchase 15 kilos of gold, the first installment of 80,000 USD of which was given to the sellers.

For the coordinator of the National Commission for the Fight against Mining Fraud (CNLFM), Erasme MAYOKA, this condemnation is a strong signal for anyone who engages in the illicit trade of mineral substances in the DRC.

