Goma: arrest by military intelligence of honorary president Joseph Sanane

by admin
Radio Okapi/Ph. Blaise Makasi”/>

Honorary Bâtonnier Joseph Sanane Chiko has been detained by military intelligence since March 3 in Goma, North Kivu, indicates the North Kivu bar association in a press release made public on Wednesday March 8.

This arrest would be in connection with the charges against parliamentarian Edouard Mwangachuchu, boss of the Bisunzu Mining Company (SMB).

The Bar of North Kivu, in this press release, “is concerned and indignant at the manifest violation of the fundamental rights of the president of the Bar Joseph Sanane, isolated in such a way as not to let him come into contact with his bar”.

For the president of the Bar Association of Goma, Félicien Hitimana, all the steps aimed at contacting the officials of the military intelligence service, which holds him, have not been successful.

He says that there would even be steps to bring Mr. Sanane to Kinshasa as an informant in the file which opposes the public ministry to the parliamentarian Mwangachuchu, without a summons from the High Court received at the level of the bar.

For Me Félicien Hitimana, the only recognized act, which would implicate Joseph Sanane, is the press release that he had issued on February 28, as counsel for the SMB of Mwangachuchu.

It was to denounce the looting of society in Rubaya and the suspension of activities in this area which had just been occupied by the M23 rebels.

An act done as a lawyer which, for Me Félicien Hitimana, should not be considered as reprehensible act. It demands the immediate and unconditional release of Joseph Sanane Chiko.

