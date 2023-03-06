Radio Okapi/Ph. Jean Didier – I’m Not Afraid”/>

Scheduled for last Saturday, the arrival and deployment of the first convoys of Burundian soldiers within the Regional Force in Goma (EACRF) took place on Sunday March 5 in North Kivu. According to the sources of this EAC force, some arrived via Goma international airport, while others arrived with their military logistics by road, passing through Rwanda.

It was in the afternoon of Sunday that the plane carrying thirty Burundian soldiers, mostly officers, landed at Goma international airport.

Shortly after, at nightfall, another convoy of about seventy soldiers from the troops, who passed through Rwanda, entered through the great barrier of Goma, with the military logistics of the contingent, sources contacted indicate. by Radio Okapi within the EACRF.

According to General Emmanuel Kaputa, deputy commander of the EAC regional force, these Burundian troops, which will have their headquarters in Mubambiro, near Sake, from this Monday, will be deployed on the Sake-Kirolirwe-Kitshanga axis, in Masisi territory.

On the spot, they should follow the unconditional withdrawal of the Movement of March 23 from this March 7; as provided for in the agreement that these rebels signed in Luanda with the Angolan president and current president of the CIRGL.

Burundian troops join the Kenyans, who have already deployed on the Kibumba-Rumangabo axis. South Sudanese and Ugandans are also expected to deploy in Rutshuru territory, according to the same recommendations…

This deployment is made in execution of the recommendations of the heads of the defense forces of the member countries of the EAC of February 9th.