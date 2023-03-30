Mwenebatende Dufina Tabu, president of the Congo Volunteers Association during a press conference in Kinshasa, 04/07/2019. Radio Okapi/Photo John Bompengo

The Association of Volunteers of Congo, (Asvoco) called, Wednesday, March 29, the applicants for the voter card, in Goma (North Kivu), refused all maneuvers aimed at pushing them to spend money to enlist.

According to this civil society organization, the coinage of voters’ cards has become a phenomenon tending to become widespread in the enrollment centers of this city, despite the sanctions imposed on certain incriminated electoral agents.

The head of this association, Dufina Tabu, believes that if all the applicants adhere to the principle of “not paying any money to enlist because it is a right”, this corruption will end.

“In my presence, we captured someone who collected 20 dollars. We arrested him and he wasted his job [à un centre d’enrôlement, ndlr]. Since it is a right [d’avoir sa carte d’identité, ndlr], it is not a favour, then, that is why we are going to organize ourselves, with this population which is neglected on the centers (…) to form groups of volunteers. And, one must follow, step by step, without problem. Let them not be in a hurry to give money. We are there with them, we will try to capture all these people who are embarrassing our country,” said Dufina Tabu.

He encourages applicants queuing at the enrollment center to be patient:

“Even if we come to the end [à la date butoir du 1er avril 2023, ndlr], what does the law say? We will distribute tokens, until the last (applicant) can receive his enrollment card”.

The coining of voter cards by certain electoral agents in Goma has been confirmed and even denounced by the coordination of civil society.