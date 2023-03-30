Home News Goma: Asvoco calls on the population not to encourage the coinage of voter cards
News

Goma: Asvoco calls on the population not to encourage the coinage of voter cards

by admin
Goma: Asvoco calls on the population not to encourage the coinage of voter cards

Mwenebatende Dufina Tabu, president of the Congo Volunteers Association during a press conference in Kinshasa, 04/07/2019. Radio Okapi/Photo John Bompengo
“/>

The Association of Volunteers of Congo, (Asvoco) called, Wednesday, March 29, the applicants for the voter card, in Goma (North Kivu), refused all maneuvers aimed at pushing them to spend money to enlist.

According to this civil society organization, the coinage of voters’ cards has become a phenomenon tending to become widespread in the enrollment centers of this city, despite the sanctions imposed on certain incriminated electoral agents.

The head of this association, Dufina Tabu, believes that if all the applicants adhere to the principle of “not paying any money to enlist because it is a right”, this corruption will end.

“In my presence, we captured someone who collected 20 dollars. We arrested him and he wasted his job [à un centre d’enrôlement, ndlr]. Since it is a right [d’avoir sa carte d’identité, ndlr], it is not a favour, then, that is why we are going to organize ourselves, with this population which is neglected on the centers (…) to form groups of volunteers. And, one must follow, step by step, without problem. Let them not be in a hurry to give money. We are there with them, we will try to capture all these people who are embarrassing our country,” said Dufina Tabu.

He encourages applicants queuing at the enrollment center to be patient:

“Even if we come to the end [à la date butoir du 1er avril 2023, ndlr], what does the law say? We will distribute tokens, until the last (applicant) can receive his enrollment card”.

See also  Pretends to leave in order not to 'lose' ex, stalker risks trial

The coining of voter cards by certain electoral agents in Goma has been confirmed and even denounced by the coordination of civil society.

You may also like

Dittenheim | High damage after accident

“One year after the emergency regime”: Fátima Ortiz

They investigate the rape of an elderly woman...

A maximum of 2000 euros per household: Help...

Nine out of 10 citizens support the emergency...

Tax discount on dividends

Ukraine: How an influencer became a sniper

Government says that it respects the Court’s decision,...

when life starts again

Koblenz – Pistorius replaces the head of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy