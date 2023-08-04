Goma: donation of reintegration kits to 60 women victims of sexual abuse involving UN personnel

At least sixty women victims of sexual abuse and exploitation involving United Nations personnel received socio-economic reintegration kits on Thursday August 3 in Goma (North Kivu).

The handover ceremony concluded about four months of empowerment training initiated on their behalf by MONUSCO’s Conduct and Discipline Section (CDT).

Thirty women from the territory of Nyiragongo and thirty others from the city of Goma, selected, benefited from these kits, as part of the Assistance project for victims of sexual abuse and exploitation involving United Nations personnel.

It is a project of the NGO Samani Ya Mazingira (Environmental Value), funded by the United Nations Trust Fund.

Lusambya Delu, coordinator of this NGO, explains that surveys were carried out within the framework of this project to identify the women beneficiaries of this donation:

“We conduct surveys at the start of each project to identify the people most exposed to abuse and sexual exploitation. For example, people who carry out small activities next to the camps of the helmet contingents. There are orphans who are also exploited, etc. »

These kits consist of sewing machines, cutting and sewing equipment, food, etc.

They are distributed to these women, according to the training sector, to promote their empowerment, says the head of the MONUSCO-Goma office, Laila Bourhil.

The delivery of these kits took place in the presence of a delegate from the mayor of Goma, as well as Jane Connors, the United Nations Under-Secretary General in charge of defending the rights of victims, who came from New York.