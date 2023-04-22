Goma: Munzenze prison benefits from 294 mattresses, donated by MONUSCO

Photo Monusco/Myriam Asmani”/>

The central prison of Munzenze in Goma (North Kivu) benefited, on Thursday April 20, from 294 mattresses and two cells rehabilitated by the company DJumadyna with funding from MONUSCO.

This work consisted of painting but also cleaning up these two premises within this prison house.

These two rectangular compartments each measure 15 m long by 6 m wide.

And on the vertical, they local are raised to a height of about 7m.

They are entirely painted in blue color on the inside but struck with a strip of white color on the outside.

The restoration of these two cells solves the problem of quartering detainees, after the fire engulfed the prison of Munzenze last January.

The Head of the Provincial Justice Division in North Kivu, Patrick Mukendi hailed the partnership between MONUSCO and the Congolese state:

“Other works that remained were carried out by MONUSCO. Also the equipment because we are going to benefit from more than 200 mattresses which will be given by MONUSCO, clothes which will be distributed to the detainees who had lost their personal belongings”.

Beyond these two cells, MONUSCO also handed over, on the same Friday, five balloons of used clothes and two envelopes of slippers to detainees affected by the disaster.

The total cost of this work is estimated at 18,000 USD according to the head of the “Correction” unit of MONUSCO, Patience Sai.

According to the authorities of Munzenze prison during the fire, more than 600 detainees found themselves homeless during the fire in part of this remand center.

Other projects to humanize the situation of detainees from other prisons in North Kivu are planned in accordance with the plan of the government and its various partners, including MONUSCO.