On the afternoon of October 27, the Gongjing District Political Consultative Conference held the 9th Party Group Meeting (Expanded) Meeting of the 10th CPC National Congress to convey the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the spirit of the Provincial Party Congress’s 20th Party Congress and the Standing Committee of the Municipal and District Committees ( Expand) the spirit of the meeting, and the CPPCC in the study area implements the opinions. District CPPCC Chairman Li Ping presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that earnestly studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task and top priority of the district CPPCC organs and CPPCC members at present and in the future. It is necessary to integrate the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into the entire process and all aspects of the performance of the CPPCC. Adhere to the combination of learning and application, apply what you have learned, integrate with each other, and promote work, and the actual effect of learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Serving key enterprises”, “Members make contributions and lead actions” and other key tasks and performance work. Carefully sort out the completion of various tasks this year, plan the work for next year in advance, and do a good job in the preparations for the second session of the 10th CPPCC District Committee, so as to demonstrate the new responsibilities and new actions of the CPPCC in the new era. It is necessary to unswervingly take centering around the center and serving the overall situation as the fundamental adherence to the work of the CPPCC, and transform it into a scientific way of thinking and innovative work measures to promote the transformation and upgrading of Gongjing and catch up with leapfrog development.

