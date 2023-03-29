Expected to lay the foundation for urban growth through systematic development led by the public sector

[뉴시스=공주]Songseon‧Donghyeon district urban development project site. (Photo=Gongju City) *Resale and DB prohibited

[공주=뉴시스]Reporter Song Seung-hwa = The city of Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, is resuming the ‘Songseon-Donghyeon District Urban Development Project’, which had been put on hold due to concerns about urban hollowing out.

On the 29th, Gongju Mayor Choi Won-cheol said at a meeting with journalists at City Hall, “From a long-term perspective, such as systematic urban development, we have decided to resume the Songseon and Donghyeon district urban development projects that have been put on hold since the 8th civil election.”

After taking office, Mayor Choi emphasized the need to adjust the speed of the new town development project considering the trend of surrounding conditions, such as the hollowing out of the old downtown and new towns, Shinkwan-dong and Wolsong-dong, and the construction of the National Assembly branch and the second presidential office in Sejong City.

The city, which chose a prudent theory, immediately conducted a service to find out the impact of population influx due to the development of the new town. According to the recently reported service results, the rate of influx of outside population due to the development of the new city was expected to be about 20-40%.

The city explained the background of the change, saying that although this is somewhat lower than expected, it decided to resume the project by actively responding to the expansion of Sejong City and comprehensively considering concerns about reckless development following the suspension of the project.

In particular, he announced that he plans to buffer the phenomenon of horizontal migration of the population in the region by inducing the project to be implemented in stages rather than simultaneous occupancy in the housing district to be entered into the new city.

While deciding to resume this project, the city plans to hold consultations with the Gongju City Urban Planning Committee and the second public hearing for the strategic environmental impact assessment, and plans to consult with the Chungnam Development Corporation to ensure there are no disruptions to the follow-up schedule.

The Songseon-Donghyeon district urban development project is a project to supply 8,318 houses on a site of 939,594㎡ from Songseon intersection to Donggongju (Seo Sejong) IC.

The Chungnam Development Corporation invested a total of 556 billion won in its own funds to develop it, and public business facilities, educational facilities, commercial facilities, and residents’ convenience facilities will be built here.

Mayor Choi Won-cheol said, “We plan to intensively nurture the Songseon and Donghyeon districts, which are adjacent to Sejong City, as growth bases for the future development of Gongju. We will put our heads together,” he said.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]