Home » González Vaesken inaugurated works worth nearly G. 1 billion at Presidente Franco hospital
News

González Vaesken inaugurated works worth nearly G. 1 billion at Presidente Franco hospital

by admin
González Vaesken inaugurated works worth nearly G. 1 billion at Presidente Franco hospital

The head of the department, Roberto González Vaesken, participating in the inauguration of the improvements in the French public hospital.

The governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, inaugurated various maintenance and repair works, on the morning of this Monday (03), at the Presidente Franco Hospital. According to the data, the intervened area was 1,706 square meters, with an investment of G. 980,263,166.

Maintenance work was carried out in the pediatric sector, administrative office, roof construction for the ambulance sectors, access for pediatrics, external walkway, reception, laundry, kitchen, warehouse and installation of the electric generator with the construction of the corresponding booth. In addition to the maintenance of the electrical part of the block and changes of interior lights.

Before the ribbon cutting, the director of the Hospital de Presidente Franco, Dr. Paola Zarza, addressed those present and especially González Vaesken. “We are very happy and happy to have you here, Mr. Governor, inaugurating another work of your departmental administration. In all this time you have not abandoned us and we hold you in our hearts. Thanks to these works, we are receiving patients in new rooms, with good painting and lighting, and also greater comfort for medical professionals, ”she said.

While, the head of the departmental Executive, highlighted the importance of the tasks and works delivered.

“A very important day. We are leaving the Governor’s Office in a few days and we are doing so by inaugurating works and once again in the health sector. I thank councilor Aldo Torales for his accompaniment,” Vaesken said.

See also  Government affirms that the ceasefire has saved lives in the regions

Immediately afterwards, he highlighted that the Presidente Franco hospital is becoming more and more beautiful and with greater functionality. “This hospital is becoming more beautiful every day. And at this point we draw a parallel. When we entered, the Government had a budget of around 127,000 million guaraníes. Currently it is 10,000 million less. But we are the Government that has the greatest impact in terms of works and in the Health sector. It was very important,” he stated.

Finally, he congratulated the work and performance that Dr. Paola Zarza had and has, in charge of the health institution.

You may also like

Museums offer workshops for the development of knowledge...

They look for an anteater killer in Valle...

“When the focus is on people again”

Illegal Rectification and Civilized Persuasion: Creating a New...

Alarming increase in irregular migrants in the dangerous...

Services of a fitness studio during closing time...

USS New York, Symbol of Strength and Resilience,...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

The draw for the Copa Libertadores is coming...

Johannes Kropfreiter: “Mister Musical” is now playing at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy