González Vaesken’s name emerges as future director of Itaipú

In the midst of the dance of names for the Paraguayan directorate general of Itaipu for the next government, in the last few hours the name of the current governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, was also considered. Likewise, the questioned member of the Zacarías clan, Justo Zacarías Irún, current deputy, former governor of the tenth department, who also supports several complaints of alleged irregularities in public service, had also been mentioned. Likewise, it was said that engineer Carlos Cardozo, a senior Tabesa official, from Grupo Cartes, sounded like a possible director of the binational company.

Regarding the possibility of González Vaesken occupying the highest position in Itaipu, it generates great expectations among the people of Alto Paraná, because if it occurs, the desired decentralization policy would be fulfilled in the government of Santiago Peña, which the current governor has been clamoring for years. to the administration of Abdo Benítez and that it was never heard. In other words, give opportunity or space for power to capable men in the region. González Vaesken is a doctor of law, in addition to other tertiary studies. He himself is a very prepared person and is leaving his departmental management through the front door. He does not support denunciations of alleged irregularities in his administration, like several other governors and former governors.

The name of Roberto González Vaesken as the eventual director of Itaipú has fallen very well in the citizenry, attending to his ability, suitability and high moral taste as a public man. “It would be a luxury for Santiago Peña to have on his working team Dr. Roberto González Vaesken, in such a sensitive position as Itaipú,” opined a well-known Esteño politician. He looks forward to the president-elect designating the best men and women in his future government.