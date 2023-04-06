Home News Gonzalo Valenzuela, eight months off the field – breaking latest news
At the end of the Libertad Fútbol Club match against Sociedad Deportivo Aucas, last Saturday, April 1, 2023, where they tied 2×2, the player Gonzalo Valenzuela suffered an injury.

According to the medical report of the Lojano team, the Argentine midfielder presented a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. As a result of this, on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 4, he underwent a surgical procedure at the Isidro Ayora General Hospital, where the diagnosis was confirmed.

After the operation, which fortunately was successful, the recovery time will be 8 months and for this, he will be in physiotherapy. (D)

