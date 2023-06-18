Good and first class cycling in Santa Rosa

Julian Andres Santa

Santa Rosa de Cabal stands out for being one of the most cycling municipalities in Risaralda, not only because of the passion of its inhabitants for this sport, but also because of the support for sporting events and the good condition of its venues, which accredits it for holding these contests. This is how during this weekend, the municipality of Las Araucarias had the National Valid of the Colombia Cup and today it will have all the emotions of the Pan American Mountain Biking Championship.

Happy in Santa Rosa

At the national level, the competitors highlight the good conditions that they live in the municipality of Risaraldense and this is highlighted Santiago Robledo, president of the Cycling League by Risaralda and member of the National Mountain Bike Commission. “Very happy making our fourth national valid, we started with the gymkanas and then Cross Country on a very nice track here in Parque de La Hermosa. Thank Santa Rosa, the Mayor’s Office and the Municipal Secretary for supporting such an important event”.

Ceach time they are more in this discipline

“The truth is that we have more and more practitioners in mountain biking, not only the recreational part but also the competitive one and for the Colombian Commission a championship of these is very important and obviously I think Santa Rosa is one of the most important cities in tourism in Colombia, so That part of sports tourism has also gained more strength and tourists and cyclists are welcomed here in a very good way, so that is why we chose Santa Rosa and we are very happy”.

Mactive participation

During this weekend, Santa Rosa de Cabal gathers a total of 550 competitors in both events. “I think it is a record number in a Pan American Marathon Championship. We hope that it is not the first time that Santa Rosa points to international events that are very important, not only for the region, but for the country”, pointed out Santiago Robledo.

Today, Pan American Mountain Biking

The turn this Sunday is with the Pan American Mountain Bike Championship, where riders from eight countries will participate: Costa Rica, the United States, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela and Colombia. La programming will start from 8 in the morning with the junior male category, which will fulfill a route of 41 kilometers, while in the elite female and male categories that are scheduled for 9, they will have a 70 kilometer journey.

Colombia selection present

The Colombian Marathon Teamn It will be made up of Mónica Calderón de Risaralda; Yeison Rincón de Caldas; Luis Anderson Mejía from Quindío and Carolina Zambrano Mojica from Bogotá, who will compete under the technical direction of Oscar Flórez from Calda, who has been assisting technical work in Colombia for two years and who will also be accompanied by mechanic Federico Ocampo.

Opine CAtalina Molina, mother of the family

“I feel super proud, also because it is the effort and discipline. I feel very happy to accompany her and support her all the time. My daughter has competed in mountain biking since she was three years old and she loves it and supporting her is the best thing for me. She is participating in several cups so we have to accompany her throughout the country ”.

Give your opinion Luciana Torres. dimension

“The track seemed very good to me because it has technical and physical pieces and that’s how they put skills to the test. I am 11 years old and since I was three I have been in this sport. What I like the most is the adrenaline and the technique”.

Say Dilan Calderón. Grass

“The Santa Rosa track was good and there are techniques that have to be hairy for the descents. I will be 10 years old in July and I have been in this sport for six years”.

Opinion Maria Jose Vargas. ibagué

“The track is very cool, very fun, with some technique and it’s good. I am 12 years old, I have been in this sport for two years, I like gymkhana, technique and flights”.