Positive balance delivered by the Pereira Government Secretariat, after the coffee classic that took place this Sunday at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

According to the Secretary of Government, Karen Zape Ayala, “not only did Pereira win, but also security, tranquility, coexistence and the sporting spectacle. Thanks to the police and our entire team of officials, we were able to guarantee a massive event in complete calm”.

Additionally, the official added “we had a small mole in one of the stands, where a fan threw a blunt object at the visiting team, however, the police authorities deployed in the ‘Hernán Ramírez Villegas’ stadium, managed to neutralize the fan, the which was identified, a citizen subpoena was imposed on him and he was removed from the sports facilities ”,

Finally, Lieutenant Colonel Libardo Nieto, Operational Commander of Citizen Security of the Pereira Metropolitan Police, called on sports fans to behave well during matches and thus avoid the imposition of a citizen subpoena that can be very onerous and with drastic measures such as not being able to re-enter the stadium.

