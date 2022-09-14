Via the requests for the “Book voucher”, the regional contribution for the expenses related to the purchase of textbooks and alternative teaching contents, indicated by the schools as part of the study programs to be carried out during the school year just started . The costs for the purchase of dictionaries, musical instruments, school material and technological equipment (stationery, calculators, mobile phones, personal computers, tablets, etc.) are excluded.

The application can be submitted by the families of students residing in Veneto: who attend state middle and high schools, equal or non-equal (included in the regional register of “non-equal schools”); educational institutions accredited by the Region that provide three-year courses or four-year courses of education and vocational training. For families with Isee 2022: – from 0 to 10,632.94 euros (Band 1) the maximum grant that can be granted is 200 euros; from 10,632.95 to 15,748.78 euros (Band 2) the maximum contribution is 150 euros. For the purpose of checks, the documentation of the expenditure must be kept for 5 years from the date of receipt of the payment of the contribution.

The request must be submitted via the web from 16 September and by 12 noon on 17 October 2022, by accessing the Internet page www.regione.veneto.it/formazione/buonolibriweb, following the instructions in the part reserved for the “applicant”. Access must be done via Spid (Single Digital Identity System), Cie (Electronic Identity Card) or Cns (National Services Card). Once the application has been sent via the web, it will be necessary to print it and deliver it to the various municipalities (in the case of the capital Belluno, to the Protocol Office in Piazza Duomo 1), together with the following documentation: copy of the identity document / identification of the subscriber; valid residence permit, if a non-EU citizen; application identification code assigned by the web procedure; copy of the supporting documentation of the expenditure incurred; copy of the Isee. As for the capital, all the documentation, together with the signed application, can also be sent via certified e-mail to [email protected]