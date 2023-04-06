Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira’s historic international debut in the Copa Libertadores was with a 1-1 draw against Colo Colo at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium. Angelo Rodríguez was the author of Matecaña’s first goal in the most important club tournament on the continent and due to injury he had to retire from the field, applauded by the red and yellow fans who lived a dignified gala night.

Lots of emotions in the game

The Deportivo Pereira fan experienced many emotions at the premiere of his beloved team in Libertadores. From very early they arrived at the Olympic Village where the tears of emotion and illusion were not lacking, trying to fulfill the dream of seeing the red and yellow against the best on the continent.

Already in the process of the game, suffering the rival’s goal and later the number of options generated by the locals and seeing that the team never gave up and could even have won it.

From less to more

Colo Colo came out better from the start, putting pressure on Deportivo Pereira’s midfield and forcing them to make mistakes, also with constant high pressure, while the Colombians seemed a bit nervous, which could be classified as a first half in the first half. which the Chilean team took advantage of to go up on the scoreboard.

Penalty opponent’s goal

Leonardo Gil was the author of the goal for the caciques, after a penalty charge that had to be repeated and which was initially saved by Aldair Quintana but after invasion by Carlos Ramírez, the Brazilian central defender Raphael Claus ordered the charge again, which in the second time it was realized.

Pereira from less to more

Matecaña never surrendered in the game after the goal from the Chileans and was physically superior to its rival, who after the wear and tear, was staying and Pereira grew with the intensity and pressure, also he did not despair despite that the goal was not given and the goalkeeper Brayan Cortés began to be the protagonist for his team, which in the end would end up being the figure on the field, avoiding the defeat of the Chileans.

In the plugin you could win

The Risaraldenses overcame the bump in the initial part and in the second half they overcame their rival, who appealed to defend the victory he was getting and to look for the counterattack but physically it was more the Matecaña who did not lower his guard and consistency and trying, gave him the prize to avoid defeat and redeem a point at Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

The changes gave a hand

Professor Alejandro Restrepo moved his chips and refreshed the squad with variants, going all or nothing to go looking for at least the tie. Kevin Palacios, who has added a few minutes in the league, was one of the most outstanding when entering the field and taking advantage of a worn-out defense and with dribbling to create danger.

In addition, Yilmar Velásquez was once again seen providing solidity in the midfield, which leaves good feelings after the variation of Jhonny Vásquez who once again had to retire due to injury.

Given:

For the second date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, Deportivo Pereira will visit Boca Juniors at La Bombonera, on April 18 at 7 p.m. Colombian time.

Synthesis

PEREIRA

Aldair Quintana

diego hernandez

Geisson Perea

Carlos Ramirez

Maicol Medina

Johnny Vasquez

John Bocanegra

Juan Pablo Zuluaga

Jimer Fory

angelo rodriguez

arley rodriguez

DT: Alejandro Restrepo

Changes: Jhonny Vásquez left, Jimer Fory entered. Maicol Medina left, Kevin Aladesanmi entered. Arley Rodríguez left, Kevin Palacios entered. Diego Hernández left, Edisson Restrepo entered. Angelo Rodríguez left, Larry Angulo entered.

COLO COLO

Brian Cortes

jeson rojas

Leonardo Gil

Cesar Fuentes

Stephen Pavez

Damian Pizarro

Marcos Bolados

Augustine Bouzat

Ramiro Gonzalez

matias de los santos

Maximilian Falcon

DT: Gustavo Quinteros

Results date 1 Copa Libertadores

Alianza Lima 0-0 Paranaense

The Strongest 3-1 River Plate

Argentinos Juniors 1-0 Independiente del Valle

Medellin 1-1 International

Metropolitanos 1-2 National (Uruguay)

Aucas 2-1 Flamengo

Board of Trustees 1-2 National (Colombia)

Cerro Porteno 2-1 Barcelona

Ñublense 0-2 Racing

Sporting Cristal 1-3 Fluminense

Bolivar 3-1 Palmeiras

Deportivo Pereira Colo Colo

Hoy

5:00pm Liverpool vs Corinthians

5:00pm Mineiro vs Libertad

7:00 p.m. Monagas vs. Boca Juniors

7:00pm Melgar vs Olimpia