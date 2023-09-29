Good experiment, with details to correct

In general terms, the experience of the car-free day in Valledupar could be described as very positive; this must be valued but without ignoring the fact that there are many pending aspects to review.

The important thing is that the Vallenato citizens responded and welcomed the measure, except for some sectors such as the commercial sector, which saw its sales affected. In addition to other economic processes that also felt the unfavorable impact due to the low mobility of people.

Like any experiment, which among other things is not the first time it has been carried out in Valledupar, it leaves many lessons and makes evident certain factors that were probably not foreseen on this occasion. That’s what it’s all about, the beginning of any process always registers problems but they can be corrected.

When processes are measurable, they are more viable to improve; figures are always faithful indicators compared to an approximation to reality.

The number of violations on the day without cars and motorcycles in Valledupar was 102 summonses, of which 34 were applied to cars and 68 to motorcycles.

According to the official report from the authorities, nearly 30,000 cars and 50,000 private motorcycles stopped circulating on the city’s roads and avenues.

Of the violations, 49 were for not complying with the provisions established in Decree 001190 of September 12, 2023, which is why it was necessary to immobilize three cars and 23 motorcycles, while 53 summonses were generated by other violations of the Traffic Code.

But this number of infractions, compared to the positive impact generated by the non-mobilization of 350 thousand vehicles, can be considered minimal and acceptable as an experiment in progress, but they still reveal concrete facts on which work must be done to improve the efficiency of the measure in question. .

Although the SIVA knew how to overcome the situation, regarding mobility in public transport, the day revealed that Valledupar is not prepared to function without the use of motorcycle taxis, there is a lack of more buses, more routes and a greater number of taxis, I have This is a first warning that must be taken into account for future processes in this regard.

Although it is also valid to point out as positive that the bus system doubled, serving 40,000 passengers per day, and many people were able to experience its benefits, however, even so, motorcycle taxis have not been overcome.

The behavior of the taxi drivers’ union also responded, with some exceptions. The use of bicycles and other similar activities was not what was expected and we must also work on this with a lot of citizen pedagogy.

What is notable is that the city passed the test and the results of the day are of utmost importance for the environment in terms of non-pollution. We were fortunate to see a quiet, noise-free, uncongested city with low levels of crime.

We agree with experts and analysts that any city issue in which life and the environment prevail will always be and should be well received by all citizens with a great civic spirit.

