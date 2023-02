Pain and consternationa Vastfor the disappearance of Thomas Mascitelli.

“Tommaso Mascitelli has flown to heaven, a good, kind and generous soul always ready to reach out to others and those most in need – writes the mayor in a note Francis Menna -. On this sad and painful day, I gather around the family and offer them my sincere embrace and my deepest condolences.

Hi Thomas, rest in peace!“

Condolences to the family also from our editorial team.