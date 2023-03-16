The detector trainee Nicki Andreas Steinmann was assigned a quadrant on the training area by his trainer Arjen Spießwinkel. He searched this area conscientiously. This was only the third time the young man had been out with the metal probe. On this special day, the group, which also consisted of the mentors Ralph Paustian and Tim Johannsen, immediately informed Jan Fischer, the responsible excavation technician of the Archaeological State Office, after the discovery of several coins and two gold finds. He immediately took over the initial supply of the finds and organized a controlled excavation, in which the group also participated. The aim of such investigations is to salvage the remaining finds and to document the circumstances of the find. These can provide information about the circumstances of the deposition and are the basis for later research.

Permission from the Archaeological State Office is required for the use of metal probes in Schleswig-Holstein. Permission to search with the metal detector is only issued after passing an exam at the ALSH. An important part of the training are practical exercises that take place under the guidance and supervision of specially trained volunteer metal detectors. The so-called mentors are officially appointed shop stewards for movable cultural monuments. The course participants are each assigned a mentor with whom they can gain experience in handling the probe, spade and measuring device in advance of the theoretical training and the practical test. This is particularly important because every Sondler contributes to archaeological research with this hobby. The rules of archaeological field methodology must therefore be learned. This commitment is honored in the Archaeological State Survey. Every finder receives his entry in this register.

The result

With the consent of the farmer, a 4 m² area was excavated around the site. Other silver and gold-plated objects were also discovered. It was found that the finds had already been slightly relocated due to agricultural activity, but several coins were still stacked on top of each other as originally deposited. Textile remains have been preserved on several coins. It can therefore be assumed that the finds were in a cloth bag when they were buried in the ground.

The finds

Overall, the hoard consisted of two very high-quality gold earrings set with stones, a gold-plated pseudo coin fibula, two gold-plated finger rings set with stones and a ring fragment, a small formerly gold-plated perforated disc, a small ring fibula and approx. T. heavily fragmented silver coins.

The hoard was hidden in the immediate vicinity of Haithabu, but only after the settlement had already been finally destroyed in 1066. Among the most notable finds are the two gold ear pendants. They probably date to around and after 1100 and stand in the tradition of Byzantine goldsmith work. Another special find is a gold-plated pseudo-coin fibula. It is an imitation of an Islamic coin, an Almohad gold dinar, which was converted into a robe clasp (brooch) in the Scandinavian tradition. The Almohads were a Muslim dynasty that ruled over much of the Maghreb and southern Spain between 1147 and 1269.

The approximately 30 coins contained in the hoard play an important role with regard to the time of deposit. According to a first inspection in unrestored condition, they date from the reign of the Danish king Valdemar II, nicknamed “Sejr” (the victor) (1202-1241). This suggests that the hoard was deposited in the first half of the 13th century.