Home News GOOD MORNING, NIGHT – March 11 on Rai Storia for the “Cinema Italia” cycle
News

GOOD MORNING, NIGHT – March 11 on Rai Storia for the “Cinema Italia” cycle

by admin
GOOD MORNING, NIGHT – March 11 on Rai Storia for the “Cinema Italia” cycle

Marco Bellocchio rereads the drama of Aldo Moro through the eyes of Chiara, a terrorist belonging to the armed struggle, called to take part in the kidnapping of the statesman and who, at the same time, tries to live a “normal” existence made up of work, friends and everyday life. It is the film with Maya Sansa, Luigi Lo Cascio, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, Giovanni Calcagno, Paolo Briguglia, Roberto Herlitzka, “Good morning, night”, broadcast on Saturday 11 March 2023 at 21.10 on Rai Storia for the “Cinema Italia” cycle.

See also  Sassari, chain collision in the tunnels

You may also like

Haas, Kevin Magnussen optimistic ahead of the Arabian...

Municipality of Hernandarias enables the Secretariat for the...

Hydroponic crops project in San José de la...

The portal website of the Jinan Municipal Government...

FORMER ITAIPU WORKERS CLOSE THE FRIENDSHIP BRIDGE «...

To jail for sexually abusing his stepdaughter in...

Nigerian President-elect Aims to Use Blockchain Technology in...

Turf presents new album “Renacimiento” available on vinyl...

Risk Management Machinery will improve the road to...

Decision of the First Session of the Fourteenth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy