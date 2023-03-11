Marco Bellocchio rereads the drama of Aldo Moro through the eyes of Chiara, a terrorist belonging to the armed struggle, called to take part in the kidnapping of the statesman and who, at the same time, tries to live a “normal” existence made up of work, friends and everyday life. It is the film with Maya Sansa, Luigi Lo Cascio, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, Giovanni Calcagno, Paolo Briguglia, Roberto Herlitzka, “Good morning, night”, broadcast on Saturday 11 March 2023 at 21.10 on Rai Storia for the “Cinema Italia” cycle.