Good news for importers – Naibaat

KARACHI: The good thing for importers is that all import restrictions have been lifted. The State Bank of Pakistan has fulfilled another condition of the IMF and all restrictions on imports have been lifted.

The State Bank has issued a circular to lift restrictions on imports and has allowed banks to provide foreign exchange to release more than 6,000 containers stuck at the ports.

The State Bank said in its ongoing circular that the restrictions imposed by the State Bank on imports have been lifted. The condition of preferential imports in the supply of foreign exchange for imports has been abolished, now foreign exchange will be provided for all imports without discrimination, authorized dealers of foreign exchange have been directed to provide foreign exchange for all imports.

According to the State Bank, the decision has been taken on the suggestions of the stakeholders. Sources say that there is a week left for the expiry of the IMF program and the government is trying hard to convince the IMF, for which the IMF’s condition of lifting the import ban has also been rejected. has gone

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

