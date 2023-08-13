Home » Good news for the worker who was forced to resign in the pandemic – Current News
Covid-19 that shook the world The worker, who could not stand the pressure of his boss to ‘resign’ during the period, had to sign his resignation. The victim worker knocking on the door of the Labor Court said that he worked between 2007-17/03/2020, Covid-19 outbreak He claimed that some of his workers were forced to take unpaid leave, and workers who did not accept were forced to resign. Declaring that the resignation of the plaintiff, who had worked for 13 years for a long time, by waiving all his rights was against the ordinary course of life, he demanded a decision to be reinstated upon the determination that the termination was invalid. Defendant boss defending in court; Declaring that the plaintiff resigned with a petition dated 17/03/2020, the employer was not terminated, an application was made for short-time working allowance after the declaration of the pandemic, and the claim that a forced resignation petition was received was not true, and demanded the rejection of the case. The court dismissed the case.

Plaintiff The worker took the decision to the Regional Court of Justice. appeal applicationEvaluating the issue, the BAM 3rd Law Office signed a precedent decision. In the decision emphasizing that the resignation should reflect the real will of the worker; It was reminded that it is against the ordinary flow of life to renounce all rights and leave the workplace where he worked for 13 years. The following statements were included in the decision:

“Labor CourtSince the petition of resignation was received from the plaintiff with a crippled will and it could not be proved by the plaintiff that his real will was not resignation, it was decided to reject the case. However; It is understood that the evidence in the file, the receipt of petitions from other workers on the same day with the evidence presented in the file, the content of these petitions and the petition related to the case, the use of general statements, and whether a binding termination reason is indicated. It is understood that the letter given regarding the plaintiff’s long years of employment, the ordinary course of life, the date presented to the parties and submitted to the file, which is stated to be undated, includes the date immediately after the petition. As the decision of the Court of First Instance was not considered appropriate, all these issues explained, the scope of the file, legally required reasons, the evidence situation and the claimant worker’s request for reemployment had to be accepted, the evidence, the expert report open to inspection and the working period and duration (approximately 13 years) in this case. and 5 months of not starting work and up to 4 months of idle time fee had to be stipulated. With the acceptance of the plaintiff’s appeal application, it was unanimously ruled that the decision of the 11th Labor Court be abolished.”

