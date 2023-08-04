Home » Good news for US visa applicants for family reunification
Good news for US visa applicants for family reunification

Family reunification is one of the ways many have turned to to pursue the American dream.

Having a family member already living in the northern country can be a way to get the opportunity to meet again, but also the door to establish yourself in the country in full force.

A few months ago, precisely, the Government of the United States began a program to expedite the visas of those who have relatives in that country and have not been able to meet with them because they did not obtain that essential permit.

The countries covered by this benefit are Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, whose visa applicants through the program have just received good news.

The Colombian ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murillo, confirmed this Thursday that the plan is continuing and that efforts are being intensified to speed up the processing of visas for family members of residents.

So much so that the diplomat announced that “the State Department’s National Visa Center has already begun sending invitations to eligible applicants for the family reunification program.”

Indeed, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) also published the news on its website.

“On July 31, 2023, the Department of State’s National Visa Center (NVC) will begin issuing invitations by email and postal mail under the new family reunification temporary stay permit (FRP) processes for Colombia, El Salvador , Guatemala and Honduras”, explained the entity.

For his part, Ambassador Murillo also recommended: “We ask you to carefully review the contact information you have on the I-130 form so that it is correct and these invitations can reach you on time.”

The I-130 form is the first step in helping a relative apply for immigration to the United States and obtain a permanent resident card, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Photo 3: The family reunification program is a legal way to visit a relative in the United States, with the possibility of obtaining residency later.

